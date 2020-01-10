Left Menu
Maha: 6 women held for trying to get clash accused released

  PTI
  • |
  Palghar
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-01-2020 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six women were arrested while trying to obstruct the police to get an accused in Wednesday's clash between two groups in Palghar district's Nalasopara released, an official said on Friday. Two groups had clashed at around 9:30pm that day in Dhaniv Baug area resulting in injuries to at least six people, and damages to several vehicles.

"When one of the accused in the group clash, Sanjay Mahato alias Sanjay Bihari, was being brought from court, these six women stopped the police vehicle, manhandled and abused personnel," a Valiv police station official said. He identified the arrested women as Lily Mukhtar Shaikh, Lali Karim Khan, Tabassum Farooqh Shah, Nitu Jitendro Mahato, Hasina Anwar Shah and Sweety Mangru Sonkar.

"They have been charged with assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty among other offences," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said..

