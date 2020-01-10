Left Menu
Development News Edition

Call off agitation, basic demand agreed to: HRD ministry to JNU students after series of meetings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:39 IST
Call off agitation, basic demand agreed to: HRD ministry to JNU students after series of meetings

The HRD Ministry held a series of meetings on Friday with the JNU Vice Chancellor, students union and later the UGC on the JNU fee hike issue and appealed to the protesters to call off their agitation, saying their basic demand of fee revision has been agreed to by the university. Officials of the ministry told the members of the students' union that they are not supposed to pay utility and service charges and the cost will be borne by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as promised earlier.

The ministry, however, remained non committal on other demands of the students including notification of the students' union and dropping of proctorial enquiries. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' expressed "distress" over the involvement of JNU students in the January 5 violence as pointed out by Delhi Police.

In a series of tweets, he said that the ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy on the campus as it is committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions. "JNU has agreed to basic demand of students, they are requested to call off agitation. We met the Vice Chancellor and his team in morning. Later we met the students union representatives and we told them that the students are not supposed to pay any utility fee and service charges but only the increased room rent," HRD secretary Amit Khare told reporters.

"There can be as many demands," he said responding to a question on notification of the students' union. The ministry first had a meeting with a five-member team from JNU including VC M Jagadesh Kumar, Registrar Pramod Kumar and three rectors.

"All decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about hostel fee being implemented in totality. We have already written to UGC with estimated expenditures to release the funding. The deadline for registration will be extended, if need be. The classes will resume from January 13," Kumar said after the meeting. The ministry officials then met four members of JNUSU. While the meeting was underway, the Delhi Police made public names of nine suspects involved in the violence and claimed JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

"Our demand for JNU VC's resignation stands. We will meet counsellors and office bearers and take a call on whether to end our agitation or not. We have put forward our points, waiting for HRD Ministry's decision to take final call. Have also sought HRD Ministry's intervention in FIRs and proctorial inquiry initiated against us by the university admin," Ghosh told reporters after the meeting. JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon said they have faith in the HRD Ministry but not in the Home Ministry which is "helicoptering" the whole issue.

The ministry later called an urgent meeting with UGC officials including chairman DP Singh. "We discussed the issue and the modalities are being worked out," the HRD Secretary said.

The HRD ministry had in November formed a three-member panel to mediate between the agitating students and administration and restore normalcy in the campus. According to the formula proposed by the ministry in December, the JNU administration would charge only the increased room rent and the service and utility charges were to be borne by the University Grants Commission. In return, the students would call off their agitation and engage in dialogue with the university administration.

To compensate for the lost academic period, JNU was asked to extend the semester by two weeks. The university was also advised to notify the students’ union and withdraw police complaints against students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sheffield United boss Wilder signs new deal until 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new 4-12 year contract until the end of 2023-24 season, with an option for an additional year, the Premier League club said on Friday. Wilder was appointed as manager of his boyhood club in...

UPDATE 3-Boy kills teacher, self in northern Mexico school; video game questioned

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly under the influence of a violent video game, local officials said on Friday. Jo...

Bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after colliding with truck in UP's Kannuaj

A bus carrying 50 passengers on Friday caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road here.Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad

Tiranga Rally against CAA taken out in Hyderabad Eds adding Owaisis comments Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI Tiranga Rally, an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people march...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020