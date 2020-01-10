Rohit Kansal gets additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, J-K Economic Reconstruction Agency

The administration on Friday ordered that Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency in addition to his own duties.

"In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Rohit Kansal, IAS (JK:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders," an order from General Administration Department, J-K said on Friday. (ANI)

