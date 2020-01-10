Murder accused recaptured after nine years

A murder-accused who was absconding for nine years was arrested on Friday, the Palghar district police said. Naresh Guroda (38), resident of Farrar Pada in the district, was arrested in 2010 for allegedly killing Barkya Kolha, a relative, on October 31, 2010, by hitting him with bricks.

After he was arrested and sent in judicial custody before the trial began, Guroda escaped from Dahanu sub-jail on March 26, 2011, alongwith five others who had been arrested for dacoity. The others were arrested within a week, but Guroda remained untraceable for nine years, said a police official.

Acting on a tip-off, he was nabbed at Dugad Phata in the district on Friday in a joint operation of anti-Naxal squad and the Anti-Terrorism Squad, said assistant police inspector Mansingh Patil. He was handed over to the Dahanu police who are conducting further probe..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.