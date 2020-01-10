Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilibhit Dist admin withdraws all cases against 55 Sikhs booked for violating prohibitory orders

The Pilibhit district administration on Friday withdrew all cases against 55 Sikhs who had been booked for violating prohibitory orders while taking out a Nagar Kirtan to commemorate the Shaheedi Divas of the two Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on December 29.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:54 IST
Pilibhit Dist admin withdraws all cases against 55 Sikhs booked for violating prohibitory orders
Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Pilibhit district administration on Friday withdrew all cases against 55 Sikhs who had been booked for violating prohibitory orders while taking out a Nagar Kirtan to commemorate the Shaheedi Divas of the two Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on December 29. A high-level delegation of the SAD including MPs Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra and Naresh Gujral visited Pilibhit yesterday and held discussions with affected Sikhs as well as the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of the district.

Professor Chandumajra said, "Both officers admitted that the district administration had erred in taking action against the 55 Sikhs. The officers said it was clear that the Sikh devotees were taking out a peaceful procession and did not intend to disturb the peace. They said all cases against the 55 Sikhs had been taken back and that they had been discharged honourably". Chandumajra added that the delegation had met the 'sangat' at Puranpur where it was revealed that the organizers of the Nagar Kirtan had informed the district administration about the Nagar Kirtan.

"It was unfortunate that such a heavy-handed action had been taken against the devotees, who included women and children. The 'sangat' also apprised the delegation that earlier also in one case the administration had acted against Sikh devotees instead of an encroacher who wanted to take over a local gurdwara," said Chandumajra. He further stated that the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police were also apprised about this incident and they promised to form a committee to probe it.

Expressing satisfaction with the turn of events, the SAD delegation thanked the district administration for withdrawing the cases against the Sikh devotees. The delegation members also thanked former BJP minister Dr Vinod Tewari and Puranpur legislator Babu Ram Paswan who helped them in resolving the entire matter to the satisfaction of the Sikh community of Puranpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Shakespeare's First Folio to be sold at auction in New York in April

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeares works for the first time will go up for auction in April, Christies auction house announced on Friday. The book, called Comedies, Histories and Tragedies, is expected to sell for b...

Delhi govt cautions officials against breach of poll code

With the Delhi assembly poll process underway, the city government on Friday cautioned all its department heads to ensure that neither the proposals sent by them breach the model code of conduct nor the compliance of court orders are delaye...

Sitharaman's absence from key pre-budget meet shocking: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the absence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and representatives of various sections of the society from the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pre-budget cons...

UPDATE 1-N.Ireland to get devolved government back after three-year gap

The main Irish nationalist and pro-British unionist parties in Northern Ireland agreed to return to a power-sharing government on Friday after a three-year hiatus, ending a standoff that had threatened a key part of the provinces 1998 peace...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020