UP: Fire breaks out after bus collides with truck in Kannauj, several injured

Several people suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a bus collided with a truck near Uttar Pradesh's Chiloi village on Friday, police said. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding that the accident took place under the Chhibramau police station area here. Police are still give out information on casualties.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and asked the district magistrate and superintendent of police to ensure all possible medical assistance to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.