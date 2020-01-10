Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rice scheme: Pondy CM moves Madras HC against Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:56 IST
Rice scheme: Pondy CM moves Madras HC against Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday moved the Madras High Court to declare as illegal and ultra vires, the action of the administrator of the union territory in differing with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers with regard to the free rice scheme. Justice C V Karthikeyan, before whom the petition filed by Narayanasamy came up for hearing, directed the Registry to number the petition and post it for maintainability.

In his petition, Narayanasamy sought a direction for continuation of the policy of the Puducherry government as per its free supply of rice, edible oil and other essential foodgrains every month to all ration cardholder rules in kind. He said immediately after coming to power, the cabinet at its first meeting on June 6, 2016, decided not only to continue the supply of rice in kind, but also to enhance it from 10 kg to 20 kg.

From August 2016, the distribution of free rice to all ration cardholders was enhanced to 20 kg. The petitioner further said funds for the implementation of the scheme came from the government of the union territory of Puducherry and not from the union government.

While so, in January 2018, under the guise of financial approval, the administrator (Lt Governor Kiran Bedi) arbitrarily interfered in the supply and food security, which was the executive function of the elected government of the day and without any jurisdiction or manner of power, ordered reduction of distribution of free rice from 20 kg to 10 kg for the APL cardholders. Similarly on her own, she gave a directive that in respect of APL cardholders, only Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) as cash should be done, the petitioner said.

In view of the 'authoritative' acts of the administrator, his government took up the issue of continuation of their policy and the matter was placed before the Cabinet for deliberations at the June 7, 2019 meeting, he said. After deliberations and various complaints from women, the cabinet in its June 7 resolution decided to continue the distribution of free rice in kind only under the free rice scheme rather than equal amount of cash in the bank account of the beneficiary concerned, he said.

However, by September 5, 2019, the administrator differed with the views of the Cabinet and the Council of Ministers and referred the matter to the Union government. She also passed an interim order that the rice would not be supplied in kind but the benefit would only be DBT (cash) mode pending the decision of the government of India.

Now, the Union government has passed an order answering the reference by issuing an advisory to the Union Territory of Puducherry to continue with the DBT (cash) scheme in lieu of distribution of free rice, he added. Earlier, Narayanasamy had accused Bedi of functioning in an "atrocious" manner by 'blocking' the free rice scheme and interfering in appointment ofthe state election commissioner.

The Chief Minister, who has been at logger heads with Bedi on various issues, also said he has moved the Madras High Court over the issue. While the government has been insisting on distribution of rice to ration card holders, Bedi has pushed for remittance of cash equivalent to the quantum of rice into bank accounts of beneficiaries,saying the Centre has given such direction.

Narayanasamy claimed approval has been obtained from Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for distributing rice to the cardholders through the PDS instead of cash. But, Bedi had, meanwhile, wrote to the Home Ministry insisting on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which was accepted by the latter, he said.

Narayanasamy said PWD and Local Administration Minister would also soon challenge in the Madras High court, Bedi's current move to appoint State Election Commissioner through a newspaper advertisement. Her earlier 'attempt' to recruit the SEC through an advertisement was thwarted by the territorial assembly and a resolution was adopted appointing retired IAS officer T M Balakrishnan as the SEC to conduct the civic polls, he said.

While Balakrishnan, subsequent to his appointment, has started carrying outduties to conduct the civic polls, Bedi got the Home Ministry nodfor recruiting the SEC through a selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister said. Reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks, Bedi in a whatsapp message, said he was repeatedly making 'unfounded' statements.

She said, "Regrettably, the honourable Chief Minister is repeatedly making very unfounded statements. I leave it to the people to understand. Unfortunately, telling lies is not an offence. It is all about misinforming the people all the time." PTI COR NVG APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Rupp picks college coach to replace banned Salazar

U.S. distance star Galen Rupp, who was coached for years by the now-banned Alberto Salazar, is training with successful college mentor Mike Smith. Smith, the head coach at Northern Arizona University, confirmed to Runners World in an email ...

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations

Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world record holder and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter acc...

EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran -Borrell

European Union foreign ministers did not consider on Friday triggering a dispute resolution process under the nuclear 2015 deal that could lead to renewed United Nations sanctions on Tehran, the EUs top diplomat said on Friday.We havent dis...

UPDATE 2-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond, under scrutiny, to retire

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the companys handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020