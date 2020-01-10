Policeman held for accepting bribe in J&K's Poonch

A Policeman was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The ACB registered a case against sub inspector Naseer Khan of Mendhar Police Station under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Acting on a complaint by Shehdab Hussain Munir Hussain, a resident of Chhajla in Poonch district, the ACB said that the policeman was caught from the main market in Mendhar. In his complaint, Hussain alleged that a case was registered against him and his father, mother, wife and minor sister in Police Station Mendhar.

Khan was the investigating officer and had demanded the bribe in return for not presenting a charge-sheet against the complainant's sister in the court, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

