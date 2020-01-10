21 injured in bus-truck collision in UP's Kannauj

Twenty-one people were injured on Friday after a bus collided with a truck on GT road here on Friday evening. After the collision, the bus carrying 43 passengers caught fire.

"Around 43 people were travelling in the bus. Twenty one people injured in the accident have been shifted to hospital.," District Magistrate, Kannauj, Ravindra Kumar told reporters here. Kumar said rescue operations were underway. (ANI)

