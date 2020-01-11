Left Menu
Uttarakhand's mobile recovery cell traced, retrieved 781 phones worth 97 lakh in 2019

Uttarakhand's mobile recovery cell has recovered 781 cell phones, worth over 97 lakh in the year 2019.

Uttarakhand's mobile recovery cell traced, retrieved 781 phones worth 97 lakh in 2019
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's mobile recovery cell has recovered 781 cell phones, worth over 97 lakh in the year 2019.

The dedicated cell which was established in Dehradun in November 2017, has so far recovered as many as 1643 cell phones worth over 2 crore rupees, state police said in a statement.

The mobile phones were returned to rightful owners from time to time, after their recovery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

