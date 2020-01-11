Left Menu
Maha: 35 students of govt school suffer food poisoning

  PTI
  Aurangabad
  Updated: 11-01-2020 10:50 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 10:50 IST
In a suspected case of food poisoning, at least 35 students of a government residential school in Parbhani district of Maharashtra took ill, police said on Saturday. Of 145 students at the facility, 35 experienced acidity, vomiting and headache after consuming food at the school on Thursday night, inspector Subhash Rathod of Purna police station said.

The affected children were admitted to a local rural hospital for preliminary treatment, he said, adding that some of them were later shifted to a hospital in Nanded. The children's condition is now stable and they will be discharged soon, he said.

The police are probing to ascertain the reason behind the incident, he added..

