Opposition Workers Inspect Parbhani LS Candidate's Vehicle, Investigation Initiated

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president and the ruling alliance's candidate from Parbhani Lok Sabha seat Mahadev Jankar on Thursday said some 14-16 workers belonging to opposition parties checked his car and tried to tear some papers kept inside.

He said the incident happened on Wednesday night when his driver and personal assistant were having food nearby.

''They checked my car and tried to tear some papers. I just want to say that elections must happen in a democratic manner. Such an act doesn't suit the opposition,'' Jankar said.

A Nava Mondha police station official said Jankar's staff has lodged a complaint and probe into the incident is underway, adding that the workers may have been checking the car for money but only found bags and food packets.

Sitting Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, who has been renominated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, told reporters none of his workers were involved in Wednesday night's incident and asserted it was a plot by the ruling alliance candidate to gain sympathy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)