Left Menu

Opposition Workers Inspect Parbhani LS Candidate's Vehicle, Investigation Initiated

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president and the ruling alliances candidate from Parbhani Lok Sabha seat Mahadev Jankar on Thursday said some 14-16 workers belonging to opposition parties checked his car and tried to tear some papers kept inside.He said the incident happened on Wednesday night when his driver and personal assistant were having food nearby.They checked my car and tried to tear some papers.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:52 IST
Opposition Workers Inspect Parbhani LS Candidate's Vehicle, Investigation Initiated
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president and the ruling alliance's candidate from Parbhani Lok Sabha seat Mahadev Jankar on Thursday said some 14-16 workers belonging to opposition parties checked his car and tried to tear some papers kept inside.

He said the incident happened on Wednesday night when his driver and personal assistant were having food nearby.

''They checked my car and tried to tear some papers. I just want to say that elections must happen in a democratic manner. Such an act doesn't suit the opposition,'' Jankar said.

A Nava Mondha police station official said Jankar's staff has lodged a complaint and probe into the incident is underway, adding that the workers may have been checking the car for money but only found bags and food packets.

Sitting Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, who has been renominated by the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, told reporters none of his workers were involved in Wednesday night's incident and asserted it was a plot by the ruling alliance candidate to gain sympathy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024