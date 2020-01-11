Twelve injured in bus-car collision in UP's Unnao

As many as 12 people were injured after a bus and a car collided on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Saturday due to low visibility. The injured have been shifted to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

Following the collision, three more vehicles collided into the bus. Further details are awaited.

