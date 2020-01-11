Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard carries out medical evacuation of Myanmar national off Porbandar coast

The Indian Coast Guard carried out the medical evacuation of a Myanmar national off the Porbandar coast at high seas from a civil vessel 'MV Fortune Wing'.

The evacuation was carried out on the intervening night of January 10 and January 11.

The patient was sent to Rajkot by road. (ANI)

