Lt Col Yuvraj Malik appointed director of National Book Trust
Lt Col Yuvraj Malik has been appointed the Director of the National Book Trust (NBT), the organisation announced on Saturday. Malik, who has taken over from Sahitya Akademi-awardee writer Rita Chowdhury, joined the NBT on deputation from the Indian Army on January 8, a statement said.
"The officer has served with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Raj Bhawan in Jammu & Kashmir, United Nation Missions in Africa and several operational areas in administrative and operational assignments including Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Punjab and Rajasthan. "He is a voracious reader and is passionate about the world of books. He has 15 years of administrative experience in various capacities in government organisations," the nodal agency, under the Ministry of HRD, said.
