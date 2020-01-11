Snow clearance, power restoration work begins in Uttarkashi

After heavy snowfall brought normal life out of gear in Uttarkashi, snow clearing operations on roads and restoration of electricity supplies are in full swing by the authorities here on Saturday. In the past few days, heavy snowfall and rain had disrupted the normal life in Uttarkashi breaking down the power supply and clogging many roads, severely affecting the transportation.

The water services were also adversely affected after heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today has observed the clear sky in Uttarkashi with minimum temperature at 3 degree Celsius and maximum temperature at 12 degrees.

It has forecasted that in coming days there will be cloudy sky and a possibility of rain or thunderstorm (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.