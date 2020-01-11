Following are the top stories at 5 pm

NATION

CAL13 PM-2ND LD VISIT Modi arrives in city amidst protests against CAA

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city on Saturday evening on a two-day visit amidst protests against the contentious CAA and "Go back" slogans.

DEL26 UP-BUS-FIRE-LD TOLL

UP bus tragedy: Kannauj district magistrate says 10 bodies recovered Kannauj (UP): At least 10 people died and several others received serious burn injuries when a private sleeper double-decker bus burst into flames after

colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, an official said on Saturday.

DEL18 2NDLD ARMYCHIEF Creation of CDS a 'very big step' towards integration of forces: Army chief

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday termed the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff a "very big step" towards integration of the three forces and said the Army will ensure its success.

DES13 DL-JNU-WHATSAPP JNU violence: Delhi Police says it has identified 37 students from WhatsApp group

New Delhi: Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said.

CAL12 WB-MODI-MAMATA Modi and Mamata meet at Raj Bhawan

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

DEL25 CONG-CWC Congress Working Committee meets to deliberate on CAA, NRC, violence in university campuses

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met here on Saturday to deliberate on issues such as the amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence in university campuses, including JNU.

DEL19 DL-ABVP-MARCH ABVP takes out march in DU against 'Left violence', supporting CAA

New Delhi: Members of RSS-affiliated ABVP on Saturday organised a major students' march inside the Delhi University (DU), denouncing alleged Left violence and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

DEL24 CRPF-HOTWATER-TRANSFER CRPF transfers DIG accused of throwing hot water on jawan with 'best wishes'

New Delhi: The CRPF has transferred the DIG-rank officer, accused of throwing hot water on a jawan who served it to him at a training centre, to the Manipur and Nagaland sector with immediate effect, officials said on Saturday.

MDS9 KL-FLATS-2ND LD DEMOLITION 2 illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order

implemented Kochi: Two luxury apartment complexes were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds on Saturday after authorities detonated explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here.

MDS8 K-CM-AISHE GHOSH

Ker CM meets Aishe Ghosh in Delhi Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and said the whole country was with them in their protest against the fee hike in the institution and Citizenship Amendment Act.

BOM9

GJ-2ND LD SHAH

Oppn's falsehood on CAA caused anarchy in country: Amit Shah (Eds: Adding quotes)

Gandhinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the falsehood being spread by

the opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has resulted in anarchy in the country.

BOM8 GJ-JNU-RAM MADHAV

JNU attack an act of 'terrorist Leftist students': Ram Madhav Vadodara: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday alleged that the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was an act of a small number of "terrorist Leftist students", who have been hampering studies and research of thousands of students there for decades.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-NIRBHAYA-LD CURATIVE PETITIONS

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear curative petitions of 2 death-row convicts on Jan 14 New Delhi: A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on January 14 curative petitions of two of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

LGD3 DL-HC-LD CHHAPAAK

HC directs 'Chhapaak' makers to give credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer for inputs to film New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday directed the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' to give credit to a lawyer, who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the film is based, for inputs she shared with them.

FOREIGN

FGN3 OMAN-SULTAN-LD DEATH

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media Muscat: Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, has died at the age of 79, the royal court said Saturday. (AFP)

FGN25 IRAN-UKRAINE-3RDLD PLANE CRASH

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine passenger jet Tehran: Iran said Saturday it "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, in an abrupt about-turn after initially denying Western claims it was struck by a missile. (AFP)

FGN22 NASA-INDIAN-ASTRONAUT

Indian-American among NASA's new astronauts; all set to conquer Moon, Mars Houston: Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, an Indian-American US Air Force colonel, is among 11 new NASA graduates who have successfully completed their over two years' of basic astronaut training and are all set to be a part of the space agency's ambitious future missions to the International Space Station, Moon and Mars. By Seema Hakhu Kachru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.