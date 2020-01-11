Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. MDS9 KL-FLATS-2ND LD DEMOLITION Two illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down; SC order implemented Kochi: Two luxury apartment complexes reduced to piles of rubble in seconds after authorities detonate explosives filled in the structures, complying with the Supreme Court order to bring down the four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here.

MDS7 CAA-KL-GUV Kerala Guv comes out against LDF govt's anti-CAA advt Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has come out against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's anti-CAA advertisements in the front page of national dailies and said spending public money for political campaigning was "thoroughly undesirable." MDS8 K-CM-AISHE GHOSH Kerala CM meets Aishe Ghosh in Delhi Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and said the whole country was with them in their protest against the fee hike in the institution and Citizenship Amendment Act. MES3 CAA-TN-VELUMANI Ready to quit to protect the rights of minorities: TN minister Coimbatore: Amid the row over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani says he is ready to quit his post to protect the rights of the minority community.

MES4 TL-CITIZENSHIP-OWAISI Citizenship on religious basis 'antithetical' to Constitution: Owaisi Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi claims that citizenship granted on "religious basis" is "antithetical" to the Constitution, which was enough reason to oppose the controversial CAA..

