Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Sagarika Nath, who on Saturday led an all-women bike rally, said that in Odisha around 5,000 people lost their lives in road accidents every year.

  ANI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  Updated: 11-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-01-2020 18:43 IST
'In Odisha, around 5,000 people lose their lives in road accidents every year'
A view of all-women bike rally in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Sagarika Nath, who on Saturday led an all-women bike rally, said that in Odisha around 5,000 people lost their lives in road accidents every year. "In Odisha every year around 5,000 people lose their lives in road accidents whereas in India over one lakh people lose their lives. By wearing helmets, people can save their lives," she said.

"We want to convey a message among all to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler," she said. The all-women bike rally was organised here on Saturday on the occasion of the 31st National Road Safety week, commencing today.

The rally was flagged off by Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhansu Sadangi in the presence of other senior officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

