Cold, dry weather persists in Uttar Pradesh, rain likely next week

Cold, dry weather persisted in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as a blanket of dense fog enveloped a few places in eastern and western parts of the state, the Met office said.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Sunday, according to the meteorological department.

However, on January 13 and 14, rain is likely to lash parts of western Uttar Pradesh while the weather will remain dry in the eastern part of the state, the Met office said.

