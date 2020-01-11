When Army is ready, why wait to integrate PoK, says Ajmer Dargah head

Welcoming Army chief Gen M M Naravane's statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said the force should be ordered to take back PoK. "When the Army is prepared, why wait?" the dargah deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said.

"The parliament should order the Army to take back PoK," he tweeted. He said the time has come for India to integrate PoK with itself and fulfil the dream of "Akhand Kashmir".

Earlier Saturday, Gen Naravane said the Army can take the control of PoK if it gets orders from the political authority. "As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J and K is part of India. If Parliament wants that area should also belong to us and if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it," the Army chief said.

He was replying to a question on whether the Army was ready to reclaim PoK. A resolution by Parliament in February 1994 stated that Pakistan must vacate the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, which it has occupied through aggression, and resolved that all attempts made by Islamabad to interfere in India's internal affairs will be dealt with resolutely.

