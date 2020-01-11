Three terrorists arrested in Anantnag

Three terrorists were arrested on Saturday in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, police said. The ultras were arrested from Bijbehara area during an anti-militant operation, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the arrested militants was being ascertained. Further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

