Online sex racket busted, one held

An online sex racket was busted and a woman was arrested after raiding a plush hotel in Grant Road locality of South Mumbai, the police said on Saturday. Two women were rescued during the raid on Friday night, a police officer said.

The racket was operating through a website of "Bombay Escort Service", he said. The website provided phone numbers for contact. An investigating officer contacted the mobile number posing as a customer.

A woman agent arrived at the hotel with two other women at the appointed hour, after which the waiting police team arrested her. A case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the woman agent and two of her aides at Gamdevi police station. The aides were yet to be arrested..

