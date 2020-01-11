Left Menu
Bhagwat to visit Bareilly for two days next week: RSS functionary

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Bareilly next week to deliver a lecture on "the future of India" at Rohilkhand University. K C Gupta, an RSS office bearer, on Saturday told reporter that Bhagwat would visit Rohilakhand University here on January 18 to deliver a lecture on the future of India and the RSS' views on it.

Bhagwat would be on a two-day visit to Bareilly, said Gupta, adding he would also address a public meeting here on January 19. PTI CORR NAV RAX

