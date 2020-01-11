NCC has played stellar role in shaping youth of the nation: Bhadauria

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has played a stellar role in shaping the youth of the nation and enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday. The Chief of the Air Staff visited the NCC Republic Day Camp here and inspected the Guard of Honour presented by the NCC cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force. This was followed by a Band Display by the cadets.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria lauded the stellar role played by NCC in shaping the youth of the nation, enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India. He assured the NCC of the continued support of the Indian Air Force in conduct of its Air Wing activities.

The Chief of the Air Staff also inspected the well laid out 'Flag Area', prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various social awareness themes. Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC, with display of rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational and other visual delights of the three wings of the NCC.

Later, the Chief of the Air Staff and other distinguished guests witnessed a cultural programme by the cadets.

