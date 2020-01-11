Left Menu
Gzb: 5 held with contraband, illegal liquor

  • PTI
  • Ghaziabad
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:07 IST
Five people were arrested here in two separate incidents and large quantities of poppy husk and illegal liquor seized from their possession, police said on Saturday. Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that on Friday at around 4 pm three persons ferrying 39.5 kg poppy husk in gunny bags were held at Loni border during routine checking.

The accused, identified as Monees and Farukh, are from Bareilly district, he said.  During interrogation, the two confessed that they used to bring the contraband from Bareilly and Raibareilly to supply in the National Capital Region and Punjab, the SSP said. In another incident, two men were arrested in Nandgram area after a large consignment of illegal liquor was found in their mini truck. The liquor bottles seized were only for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, the police said.

A liquor smuggler was also nabbed near a mall in Tronica city at around 10 pm on Friday night, the SSP said. The man was identified as Nitesh from Gorakhpur, he added.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail, the officer said.

