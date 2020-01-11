Massive protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Puducherry

Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) took place in Puducherry and Chennai on Saturday. Protesters including men, women and children were seen holding posters and national flag in their hands during the protest.

Earlier today, a placard reading, 'Free Kashmir' was seen during the protest against CAA and NRC in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.