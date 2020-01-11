Massive protest against CAA, NRC, NPR in Puducherry
Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) took place in Puducherry and Chennai on Saturday.
Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) took place in Puducherry and Chennai on Saturday. Protesters including men, women and children were seen holding posters and national flag in their hands during the protest.
Earlier today, a placard reading, 'Free Kashmir' was seen during the protest against CAA and NRC in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why India's new citizenship plans are stirring protests
NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: BGB DG
(Eds: Correcting name of organisation)NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: Border Guards Bangladesh DG Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam.
Tourists stay away from Taj Mahal, other Indian attractions as protests flare
Indian luxury car market to be flat in 2020, growth to return in 2021: Audi