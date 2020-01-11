Fire at Mayapuri factory; 2 injured

Two persons were injured after a fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in West Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday, officials said. The fire department received a call at around 5 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service. Since the factory was located in a congested area, the extinguishers initially faced difficulties in reaching the site, the official said.

Around 90 firefighters had been deployed to bring the fire under control, he said. Vishnu Kumar (26) and Renu (34) sustained injuries while trying to escape from the building.

The locals took Kumar, who had injured his foot, to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, while Renu was rushed to ESI Hospital before the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team arrived on the scene, the fire department said. According to police, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.

