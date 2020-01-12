Adityanath takes stock of preparations for 'Ganga Yatra'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed preparations for the 'Ganga Yatra', which will begin on January 27 and conclude on January 31. A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government here said that instructions were issued to spread awareness about the 'swachhta' (cleanliness), 'nirmalta' (softness) and 'aviralta' (uninterrupted flowing nature) of river Ganga.

He also said that apart from being a symbol of faith, Ganga can play a positive role in the development and prosperity of the country. The 1025-kilometer Yatra will pass through 26 districts and cover 1026 village panchayats.

"The first Yatra will begin from Bijnor and end in Kanpur, while the second yatra will begin from Kanpur and end in Ballia. They will be flagged off by the Governor and Chief Minister," the statement said. During the Yatra, people will be made aware of various welfare schemes and achievements of the state government, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

