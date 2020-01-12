Two more illegal apartment complexes to be razed in Kerala on Sunday

Authorities on Sunday will bring down two more lakeside illegal apartment complexes, implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four unauthorised buildings in Maradu municipality here. Two luxury apartment complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene twin towers -- were brought down on Saturday in compliance with the last year apex court order.

While the 55-metre-high Jain Coral Cove will be brought down at 11 am on Sunday, another building of the same height, Golden Kayaloram, will be demolished at 2 pm, official sources said. However, the exact time of implosion could change depending on weather conditions and safety. The blast will last only a few seconds and the debris will be contained to the site, they said.

A mock drill to condition the team of police, fire force, health officials and other experts for the Sunday's exercise was carried out at Golden Kayaloram on Saturday evening. The mock drill at Jains Coral Cove was carried out on Friday.

The two high-rises will be demolished in controlled implosion by Edifices Engineering. Experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition have arrived here to assist the Mumbai-based company in the process. Section 144 has come into force at 8 am at 200 metres around the structures.

