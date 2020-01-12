Three killed, one hurt as bus hits motorcycle in MP

Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday. The mishap took place near Peeplebay village on Jaipur-Jabalpur road on Saturday night, Biaora Dehat police station inspector Aditya Soni said.

The speeding bus knocked down the two-wheeler, killing its riders Badri Lal (25), Kamal (22) and Govardhan (27), all local residents, he said. Another person on the motorcycle received injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

The bus was impounded and search was underway for its driver, who fled the spot after the mishap, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.