Three killed, one hurt as bus hits motorcycle in MP

  • PTI
  • Rajgarh
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 12:25 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 12:23 IST
Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday. The mishap took place near Peeplebay village on Jaipur-Jabalpur road on Saturday night, Biaora Dehat police station inspector Aditya Soni said.

The speeding bus knocked down the two-wheeler, killing its riders Badri Lal (25), Kamal (22) and Govardhan (27), all local residents, he said. Another person on the motorcycle received injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

The bus was impounded and search was underway for its driver, who fled the spot after the mishap, he added.

