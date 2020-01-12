Noted cartoonist dead

Eminent caricaturist and Kerala Cartoon Academy secretary Thomas Antony died in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a heart attack at Kottackal in Malappuram district, his colleagues said here. Antony, 62, is survived his wife and a son.

He was working as the executive artist with Malayalam daily 'Metro Vaartha'. Antony, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours, was taken to a hopital in Kottackal but could not be revived, his colleagues said.

The cartoonist, settled in Kottayam, had gone to Kottackal in North Kerala on Saturday to attend a cartoon camp organized by the Chitrakala Parishath. Beginning his career as a cartoonist in Deepika daily, Antony had won several awards, including the United Nations Political Cartoon Award in 2007 and the World Press Cartoon Award, instituted by an organization based in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2018.

His funeral would be held on Monday at a Catholic Church cemetery in Kudamaloor near here.

