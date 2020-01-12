Left Menu
Executive officer, JE booked after cow dies at UP shelter due to cold

  • Muzaffarnagar
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 14:24 IST
Executive officer, JE booked after cow dies at UP shelter due to cold
The executive officer of the Muzaffarnagar nagar palika and a junior engineer of Bhokarhedi nagar panchayat here have been booked for negligence of duty after a cow died at a newly constructed shelter allegedly due to cold, officials said on Sunday.

The Executive Officer, V M Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, were booked after the cow was found dead at the state government-run shelter on Saturday, the officials said.

The case was registered at New Mandi Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, they said.

