Executive officer, JE booked after cow dies at UP shelter due to cold

The executive officer of the Muzaffarnagar nagar palika and a junior engineer of Bhokarhedi nagar panchayat here have been booked for negligence of duty after a cow died at a newly constructed shelter allegedly due to cold, officials said on Sunday.

The Executive Officer, V M Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, were booked after the cow was found dead at the state government-run shelter on Saturday, the officials said.

The case was registered at New Mandi Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

