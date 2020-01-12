9 Afghan nationals held in Delhi heroin racket bust: NCB

Nine Afghan nationals have been arrested and "high grade" over 1.6 kg heroin has been seized as part of a drug syndicate busting operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Sunday. They said the accused had ingested heroin capsules and 7 of them were intercepted on December 28 when they arrived from Kabul here while the other two were residing in Delhi.

The 7 Afghan nationals, who came in from Kabul via Kandahar, were acting as 'drug mules' or drug carriers while the two others were facilitators and the operation that began last month has now culminated with their formal arrest, NCB Delhi zonal unit Director K P S Malhotra said. However, a detail probe is on to identify other linked persons of this syndicate, he added.

Over 1.6 kg high-grade heroin has been seized from them. The accused used medical and tourist visas to enter India, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

