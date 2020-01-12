BJP holds kite festival in support of CAA in Jaipur

The BJP on Sunday held a kite festival here in support of Citizenship Amendment Act where party leaders and workers flew kites with slogans in support of CAA written on them. Such kites were also distributed to people on the occasion.

The festival was organised at Agrawal college and was participated by the party's state president Satish Poonia, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, former BJP's state unit president Ashok Parnami and others. In Sanganer area, a rally led by former Mayor Ashok Lahoti was also organised in support of the CAA.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given expedited citizenship in 5 years instead of 11. The law excludes Muslims. Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along withe the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

