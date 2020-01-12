Bihar murder accused held in Pune for posing as RAW officer

A murder case accused from Bihar has been arrested in Pune for allegedly trying to dupe the police posing as an officer working for India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), officials said on Sunday. The 26-year-old accused, identified as Sonu Suraj Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, was arrested on Saturday by Kondhwa Police in Pune.

"Tiwari was found lingering around the Kondhwa police station on Saturday. When the police personnel confronted him, he introduced himself as Akhand Kumar Shukla, an Additional SP rank officer working for the R&AW," an official said. "When he was asked whether he had come for any specific work, he told us that he has received a tip-off that some weapons were being smuggled to Pune from Bihar in a train and he wanted to meet some senior officials in this connection," he said.

"When he met senior officials at the police station, he was asked to show his identity card, but he failed to do so. As his overall behaviour and body language looked suspicious, he was thoroughly questioned," the official added. During his questioning, he revealed his real identity and also told the police that he was from Aurangabad district of Bihar.

"During the investigation, it came to light that Tiwari is wanted in a murder case registered against him at Rafiganj police station in Bihar. Police from that state have been intimated about his arrest and their team is coming here to take his custody," the official said. Kondhwa police have booked Tiwari under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 417 (cheating). Following the arrest, he was produced in a local court, which sent him in judicial custody..

