One dies as cold wave continues in Himachal; more snowfall, rain likely on Monday

An elderly person died after he slipped on a snow-covered road here on Sunday as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under biting cold with meteorological department has forecast orange warning for more rain and snowfall on Monday. The 59-year-old Mahipal's body was found on the stairs near Luv-Kush chowk here on Sunday morning. He reportedly died after skidding from the slippery road, police said.

This is the second death due to skidding in Shimla city since heavy and widespread snowfall on Wednesday. Earlier on Friday, 77-year-old Kanchowk died as he sustained head injuries after falling near Tibti Colony. With this, the death toll since widespread snowfall has risen to three.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Sunil Kumar died and driver Ram Kumar injured while removing snow as their earthmoving machine hired by public works department (PWD) fell into gorge at Singla Nullah near Shattal falling under Shimla's Nerwa police station, the police said. Besides, a number of persons sustained injuries after falling from slippery roads since Wednesday.

According to data provided by an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday night, 455 roads including 317 in Shimla zone are still blocked due to snow. Around 409 machines, including 362 earthmoving machines, 16 excavators and 31 dump trucks, were working to clear snow off the roads, he added.

Meanwhile, Kalpa received 14 cm snowfall, whereas Kothi got 11 mm rain, followed by Manali 6 mm, Seobagh 5 mm and Bhuntar 3 mm, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The MeT centre has forecast rain, snowfall in high, middle hills and rain, thunderstorm in plains, low hills till January 19.

However, it issued orange warning for January 13. The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly. Issuing advisory, the weatherman had said that heavy rain, snowfall may occur in several parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba and Solan district whereas thunderstorm may take place in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on January 13 and 16.

Following weather forecast, Kullu police advised local residents and tourists to not travel up to the higher reaches and snowbound areas of the district. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the district from January 12 to 19. He added that people should avoid travelling to the higher reaches as it might prove fatal.

In a post on social media, Kullu police has asked people to call 1077, a toll free number in case of any emergency. Minimum temperatures increased by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius with Lahaul and Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 11.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri 4 1.5 degrees Celsius and Shimla 5.1 1.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

While the maximum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal with the highest temperature in the state was in Solan at 22 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.