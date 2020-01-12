Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dies as cold wave continues in Himachal; more snowfall, rain likely on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sherborn
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:34 IST
One dies as cold wave continues in Himachal; more snowfall, rain likely on Monday
A visual from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

An elderly person died after he slipped on a snow-covered road here on Sunday as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under biting cold with meteorological department has forecast orange warning for more rain and snowfall on Monday. The 59-year-old Mahipal's body was found on the stairs near Luv-Kush chowk here on Sunday morning. He reportedly died after skidding from the slippery road, police said.

This is the second death due to skidding in Shimla city since heavy and widespread snowfall on Wednesday. Earlier on Friday, 77-year-old Kanchowk died as he sustained head injuries after falling near Tibti Colony. With this, the death toll since widespread snowfall has risen to three.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Sunil Kumar died and driver Ram Kumar injured while removing snow as their earthmoving machine hired by public works department (PWD) fell into gorge at Singla Nullah near Shattal falling under Shimla's Nerwa police station, the police said. Besides, a number of persons sustained injuries after falling from slippery roads since Wednesday.

According to data provided by an official of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday night, 455 roads including 317 in Shimla zone are still blocked due to snow. Around 409 machines, including 362 earthmoving machines, 16 excavators and 31 dump trucks, were working to clear snow off the roads, he added.

Meanwhile, Kalpa received 14 cm snowfall, whereas Kothi got 11 mm rain, followed by Manali 6 mm, Seobagh 5 mm and Bhuntar 3 mm, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The MeT centre has forecast rain, snowfall in high, middle hills and rain, thunderstorm in plains, low hills till January 19.

However, it issued orange warning for January 13. The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly. Issuing advisory, the weatherman had said that heavy rain, snowfall may occur in several parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba and Solan district whereas thunderstorm may take place in Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on January 13 and 16.

Following weather forecast, Kullu police advised local residents and tourists to not travel up to the higher reaches and snowbound areas of the district. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the Shimla Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the district from January 12 to 19. He added that people should avoid travelling to the higher reaches as it might prove fatal.

In a post on social media, Kullu police has asked people to call 1077, a toll free number in case of any emergency. Minimum temperatures increased by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius with Lahaul and Spiti district's administrative centre Keylong recording the lowest temperature at minus 11.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 4 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali in Kullu district at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie recorded a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Kufri 4 1.5 degrees Celsius and Shimla 5.1 1.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

While the maximum temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal with the highest temperature in the state was in Solan at 22 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case

Boston, Jan 12 AP The founder and former top employees of a pharmaceutical company are facing a reckoning for their role in a bribery scheme that prosecutors say boosted sales of a powerful, highly addictive painkiller and helped fuel the n...

NINL disinvestment a conspiracy by Centre, Odisha govt: Jena

Former Union minister Srikant Jena on Sunday alleged that the decision to disinvest Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited NINL was part of a conspiracy by the Centre and the Odisha government to hand it over to some industrialists. He said any mov...

Oppn slams PM Modi for making political speech at Belur Math

Opposition parties on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a political speech at Belur Math, saying he has forgotten to differentiate between a spiritual place and a rally out of desperation to implement the divisive new C...

Delhi police probe will nail culprits of JNU violence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that investigation by the Delhi Police will bring culprits of violence on the campus of an educational institution to book, an apparent reference to the JNU. Stating that no Opposition party was ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020