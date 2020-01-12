Tripura man, arrested in ATM hacking cases, found hanging

A 38-year-old man, arrested in ATM hacking cases, allegedly committed suicide at a police station in West Tripura district on Sunday, officials said. Sushanta Ghosh, who was in police remand since Saturday, committed suicide inside the lavatory of the West Agartala Police Station, officer-in-charge Subrata Chakraborty said.

He was arrested from his residence at Lankamura on Saturday by sleuths of the cybercrime team and produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days' police custody, the officer said. "His body was found hanging inside the lavatory of the police station around 5 am. He went to the lavatory around 3.54 am, but did not come out. It came to the notice of a guard that he was missing and later found him hanging from the ceiling of the lavatory," Chakraborty told reporters.

Sushanta was allegedly involved in an international racket that hacked 60 bank accounts in Tripura recently. His name surfaced, following interrogation of four Turkish cybercriminals arrested in November last year for their role in ATM hacking cases here, the officer said.

Tripura Human Rights' Organisation (THRO) demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. "We have the apprehension that it might be a case a custodial torture and death. Police might be trying to frame it as a case of hanging but we don't trust them, so we demand a judicial enquiry into the incident," THRO president Purushottam Roy Barman told reporters..

