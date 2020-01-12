Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

NATION:

DEL22 JK-POLICE OFFICER-2NDLD ARREST Senior J-K Police officer arrested along with 2 terrorists whom he was ferrying in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday.

DEL25 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar: Three "most wanted" Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

CAL30 WB-FLIGHT-LD BOMB SCARE AirAsia India flight returns to Kolkata airport after drunk woman threatens to blow up aircraft

Kolkata: An AirAsia India flight was forced to return to the airport here after a woman passenger claimed that she had explosives and threatened to blow up the aircraft mid-air but it turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Sunday.

CAL27 WB-MODI-MAMATA TMC govt not implementing central schemes as there is 'no cut money', says PM as Mamata skips event

Kolkata: Taking a swipe at the Mamata Banerjee Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged it was not implementing central schemes as they do not help "syndicates" or involve "cut money".

DEL27 DEF-TEJAS-FEAT Naval version of Tejas successfully takes off from aircraft carrier in major feat

New Delhi: The naval version of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft on Sunday successfully took off from the "ski-jump" deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramadity in a big leap in overall development of the jet.

BOM12 MP-SHAH-JNU Those who raised anti-national slogans at JNU deserve jail: Shah

Jabalpur: Launching a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that those youths who had raised "anti-national" slogans on the JNU campus deserved to be put behind bars.

CAL26 DEF-AIRCRAFT-ACQUISITION India to acquire 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence secy

Kolkata: The government is in the process of acquiring around 200 aircraft to cope with the depleting aerial inventories of the Indian Air Force, defence secretary Ajay Kumar said here on Sunday.

DEL28 LD WEATHER 3 dead as snowfall continue in hill states of north India

New Delhi: A student was among three persons dead as snowfall battered the hill states of north India on Sunday, while scattered rainfall is likely in the plains over the next few days due to western disturbances, officials said.

DEL24 AVI-RDAY-NO FLY ZONE Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi airport on Jan 18, 20-24, 26

New Delhi: No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

DEL23 UP-AMU VC-SECURITY Citing threats from 'lumpen elements', AMU VC seeks security for himself, family

Aligarh (UP): AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has sought from the state authorities extra security for himself and his family before the university reopens on January 13, citing threats from "lumpen elements and outsiders", varsity sources said on Sunday.

DEL20 DL-CAA-SHAHEEN BAGH CAA stir: Inter-faith prayer to uphold values of Preamble as Shaheen Bagh protest nears month

New Delhi: People of different faiths came together on Sunday to participate in a 'sarva dharma sambhava' ceremony at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where anti-citizenship law protestors have been demonstrating for almost a month now.

DEL18 PB-AAP-LD BOOKED Bhagwant Mann, others booked for rioting, assaulting police during protest

Chandigarh: AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and some party legislators from the state have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest here against power tariff hike, a police official said on Sunday.

FOREIGN:

FGN28 US-LD KASHMIR US says foreign envoys' visit to J-K 'important step'; expresses concern over detentions

Washington: The State Department has described the recent visit of envoys of 15 countries, including that of the US, to Jammu and Kashmir as an "important step" but expressed concern over the continued detention of political leaders and restrictions on internet in the region.

FGN36 UK-ROYAL-2NDLD SPLIT Queen calls crisis meeting with Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles

London: Queen Elizabeth II has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks on Monday to discuss the future roles for him and his wife Meghan Markle following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to "step back" from Britain's royal duties.

SPORTS:

SPD20 SPO-CRI-BCCI-CAC BCCI set to appoint Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir as CAC members

New Delhi: The BCCI is all set to appoint World Cup winning former India players Madan Lal and Gautam Gambhir as members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will pick selection committees for the next four-year cycle starting 2020.

