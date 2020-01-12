Sunny day in Delhi, light rain likely on Monday

It was a sunny day in the national capital on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees celsius, three notches above normal, a Met department official said. The day's minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 43 per cent, they said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and moderate fog on Monday morning while strong surface winds accompanied by very light rain are likely to occur towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the official, two successive western disturbances will effect Northwest part of the country in the next few days causing rain and strong winds. Delhi is expected to be affected by the first western disturbance on Monday while the second is likely to impact the city from January 15 to 17.

Delhi is likely to receive light rain on the night of January 15, moderate rain on January 16 and a drizzle in the forenoon of January 17, the official said. Due to change in the wind direction from north westerly to south westerly, the minimum temperatures in the national capital are likely to rise by 4 degrees Celsius by January 17, the weather department said.

However, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall and settle around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius between January 14 and 18, it said.

