Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sunny day in Delhi, light rain likely on Monday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:08 IST
Sunny day in Delhi, light rain likely on Monday

It was a sunny day in the national capital on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees celsius, three notches above normal, a Met department official said. The day's minimum temperature settled at 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 43 per cent, they said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and moderate fog on Monday morning while strong surface winds accompanied by very light rain are likely to occur towards the afternoon or evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the official, two successive western disturbances will effect Northwest part of the country in the next few days causing rain and strong winds. Delhi is expected to be affected by the first western disturbance on Monday while the second is likely to impact the city from January 15 to 17.

Delhi is likely to receive light rain on the night of January 15, moderate rain on January 16 and a drizzle in the forenoon of January 17, the official said. Due to change in the wind direction from north westerly to south westerly, the minimum temperatures in the national capital are likely to rise by 4 degrees Celsius by January 17, the weather department said.

However, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall and settle around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius between January 14 and 18, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Russian-led air strikes suspended in Idlib after ceasefire - residents

Russia and its allies halted air strikes in Syrias Idlib region on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force, residents, rebels and respondents said, although few were optimistic the truce would hold. Hundreds of thousands of...

Tennis-ATP makes $500,000 donation for Australian bushfire relief

The ATP will donate 500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of mens tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa...

Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticises U.S.

Irans Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.The situation in the region is inappropri...

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 12, Variety.com - Sam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.Universal and DreamWorks World War I drama also defeate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020