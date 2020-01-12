Chilly conditions continue in Kolkata

Chilly conditions continued in Kolkata and nearby areas on Sunday with the mercury settling at 11 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius at 8 pm.

The weather office said that the temperature is slated to dip further on Sunday night and early Monday. There was little precipitation during the day as the sky remained mostly clear.

On Saturday, the lowest temperature was at 11 degrees Celsius and it went up to 19 degrees Celsius..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

