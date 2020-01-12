Youth stabbed to death on trivial matter in friend's birthday party

A youth attending his friend's birthday party at Karneshwar Mahadev picnic spot near here was stabbed to death on Sunday by another participant following a minor tiff with him, said police. The incident occurred on the outskirts of the city under Anantpura police station, where the victim, Manish Gautam, was attending the party along with 25 to 30 other common friends, Kota Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav said.

During the party, Manish had some minor tiff with another friend Jayesh Rana, who whipped out a knife and stabbed the victim in chest, the SP said. Manish was rushed to MBS Hospital here where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment in evening.

The police has registered a murder case and is investigating, the SP said. PTI CORR RAX

