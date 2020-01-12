CA, kidnapped for ransom from Bengal, rescued in Bihar; 4 held
A 45-year-old chartered accountant, abducted from West Bengal last week, has been rescued here from the clutches of his captors who had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore for his release, police said. Kishan Kumar Agrawal was kidnapped from Siliguri and was rescued by a police team headed by SP (City) Pramod Kumar Mandal in Motipur locality, said Jayantkant, Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarpur.
The team also arrested his four captors - Ranjit Gimire of Siliguri, Robin Urang and Anwar Husain hailing from Tinsukia in Assam, besides Faiz Ahmed who is a resident of Gopalganj district. "We received information that an FIR was lodged at a Siliguri police station on January 7 in connection with the abduction. The abductors had called his family and sought a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Mobile surveillance suggested that they had been hiding at various places in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah and Motihari. We, therefore, constituted a team to nab them," the officer said.
He said an SUV, Rs 47 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, a pistol and some ammunition have been seized from the arrested accused..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Faiz Ahmed
- West Bengal
- Siliguri
- Muzaffarpur
- Motipur
- Anwar Husain
- Assam
- Tinsukia
- Gopalganj
- Motihari
- Bettiah
ALSO READ
2019: Assam on edge amid fear, uncertainty over citizenship
Assam BJP holds mega rally supporting CAA
Former Assam BJP president Indramoni Bora passes away at age 81
The spirit of Assam Accord which brought in peace should not be ruined: Rahul
BJP, RSS will not be allowed to attack culture, language and of Assam, NE: Rahul