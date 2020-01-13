Bedi organises football match between rural youths and local police to promote ties

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday organised a friendly football match between the youths and local policemen in a village near here to celebrate the National Youth Day, synchronising with Swami Vivekananda's birthday. The football match between the youths of the village Kaleetheerthalkuppam and local policemen was organised to promote the harmonious relation between them, said an official statement.

The former IPS officer, who drove to the village as part of her weekend visits to rural areas in the Union territory, pockets said in a release later that the tournament was held in the playground of the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Higher Secondary school in the village. Bedi said the local youths and beat police officers were the players and the purpose of bringing them to play football was to promote rural sports and also to forge community relationship with the police to guide the youth on positive lines.

"This would also help achieve societal harmony with the participation of the youth and the guardians of law and order," she said. Bedi used the sports materials presented to her at Raj Nivas a few days ago by those greeting her on the occasion of New Year and other occasions.

She distributed certificates and felicitated the best performers in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.