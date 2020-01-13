Lucknow, Noida to have commissionerate system of policing
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the commissionerate system of policing for state capital Lucknow and Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the cabinet meeting, told reporters that an ADG-level officer will be the police commissioner of Lucknow and Noida,
Lucknow and Noida will have an SP-level woman officer to deal with cases of crimes related to women, he said. The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.
