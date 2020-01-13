Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now channels having MRP Rs 12 or less will be part of bouquet, says TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reduced the prize of channels forming the part of bouquets from Rs 19 to Rs 12.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 12:40 IST
Now channels having MRP Rs 12 or less will be part of bouquet, says TRAI
TRAI Chairman RS Sharma addressing press conference in New Delhi on Monday . Image Credit: ANI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has reduced the prize of channels forming the part of bouquets from Rs 19 to Rs 12. Now the channels having an MRP of Rs 12 or less are permitted to be part of a channel bouquet.

"Earlier Rs 19 was the ceiling but now the channels that are priced less than Rs 12 or equal to that will be part of the bouquet," said TRAI Chairman RS Sharma. "Earlier it was not appropriate from the consumers' viewpoints and also distorted consumer choice," he added.

The TRAI has made amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Tumhari Sulu' director signs three project deal with Abundantia Entertainment

Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni is collaborating with Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment for a three project deal. Triveni will co-produce and direct his next two feature films with Abundantia and work as a creative director...

More than 400,000 German jobs at risk in switch to electric cars - Handelsblatt

The shift to electric vehicles could cost 410,000 jobs in Germany by 2030, daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing government advisers. In engines and transmissions production alone, around 88,000 jobs will be at risk, the newspaper s...

France and Russia want to safeguard Iran nuclear deal, Macron says

France and Russia have a shared desire to safeguard Irans nuclear deal, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said in a statement he had a phone call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Leaders of Britain, Franc...

Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI here. With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020