Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:02 IST
Following are the top stories at 1300 hours:

NATION:

LGD3 SC-SABARIMALA SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

DEL11 PAR-COMMITTEE-MEETING Parl panel to meet Home ministry, Delhi Police officials to take stock of crime in Delhi

New Delhi: Senior Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police officials will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Monday to discuss rising crimes in Delhi, according to details available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

DEL10 AAP-2NDLD CONG MEET AAP to skip meet of opposition parties called by Congress

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will skip Monday's opposition party meet called by the Congress against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said.

DEL13 AVI-DGCA-INDIGO DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all unmodified Pratt and Whitney engines till May 31

New Delhi: The DGCA on Monday extended the deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines from January 31 to May 31, a statement issued by the aviation regulator said.

DEL1 CAA-PM-CHIDAMBARAM PM should select 5 critics, hold televised Q&A session on CAA with them: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking to his critics, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday urged him to select five critics and have a televised question and answer session on CAA so that people can reach their own conclusions on the amended citizenship law.

LGD11 DL-HC-JNU HC seeks response of police, WhatsApp, Google on plea to preserve data of JNU violence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city police, Delhi government, WhatsApp Inc, Google Inc and Apple Inc on a plea of three JNU professors to preserve data, CCTV footage and other evidence relating to the January 5 violence on the varsity campus.

BOM7 MH-BOOK-2ND LD RAUT Book comparing Modi with Shivaji 'insulting', ban it: Raut

Mumbai: Terming the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "insulting", senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday demanded that it be banned and asked the warrior king's descendants to clarify their stand over the issue.

FOREIGN:

FGN7 US-LD SHRINGLA Ambassador Shringla calls on President Trump before leaving US for India

Washington: Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Donald Trump and thanked him for his "steadfast support" for strengthening the strategic bilateral ties before returning to New Delhi to take up his new assignment as Foreign Secretary, in a rare gesture accorded to the Indian envoy by the US President. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 UK-ROYAL-SPLIT UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles

London: Queen Elizabeth II will meet her grandson Prince Harry for face-to-face talks on Monday to discuss the future roles for him and his wife Meghan Markle following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to "step back" from Britain's royal duties. By Aditi Khanna

FGN1 NIGER-ATTACK 89 Niger soldiers killed in jihadist attack on camp: govt

Niamey: A jihadist attack on a military camp in western Niger three days ago left 89 soldiers dead, according to a new toll announced by the government on public radio Sunday. (AFP)

BUSINESS:

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; Infosys rallies 4 pc

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hit their record intra-day highs in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index-heavyweight Infosys amid positive domestic and global cues.

DEL5 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee rises 12 paise to 70.82 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 70.82 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking positive global cues and higher opening in domestic equities. PTI HDA HDA

