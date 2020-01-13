JK admin taking several initiatives to promote tourism: Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday said his administration is taking several initiatives to promote the tourism sector in the Union Territory, according to a spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan. Murmu made the remark during an interaction with the managing director of a prominent hotel group in Kashmir, Asif Iqbal Burza, who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here, the spokesperson said.

He said Burza apprised the Lt Governor about a range of issues pertaining to the hotel industry of the Kashmir region and suggested measures for promotion and development of the tourism sector. Murmu assured Burza that the government is resolute in giving due consideration to the issues of the hotelier fraternity for their early redressal, he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said president of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) Rakesh Gupta met the Lt Governor separately at the Raj Bhavan. He said Gupta apprised Murmu about various issues related to the development of industry and trade in Jammu and the efforts made by the chamber to secure resolution of some of the issues related to the industrial growth and other concerns of the local business community.

Murmu observed that the present government is committed towards the economic development of the Union Territory with big events such as the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Global Investment's Summit in the pipeline to attract massive investment. In a statement after the meeting, the JCCI said it requested for a panel to assess the running losses post August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into union territories.

The JCCI president gave suggestions on the upcoming tourism policy and also requested restoration of Internet services across Jammu and Kashmir, outsourcing of the Super Speciality Hospital at Mahespura (Jammu), reduction in one time road tax on Motor Vehicles, one time amnesty for VAT and pre-VAT period, incentives to the MSME sector and renewal of registration as a pharmacist under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act. Gupta also requested for a ban on the export of forest products, especially willow at Lakhanpur, introduction of an Act debarring construction of religious places without approval, funds for promotion of handicapped sportspersons, one-time amnesty for electricity bills (Commercial Sector) and MRP Sealing on cement sold by national companies, the statement said.

