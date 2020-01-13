Two killed in road accident in Phagwara

A 33-year old man and his mother were killed when their bike collided with an SUV near village Chachoki along National Highway 1, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when Ajay Kumar and his mother Suma Rani (55) were going from Phillaur towards Phagwara.

Both were seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead, they said. A case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against an unknown driver, police said.

