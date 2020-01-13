Two girls trapped in avalanche debris rescued by locals in Uri: Officials

Two teenaged girls trapped in an avalanche debris in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir were rescued on Monday by locals, said officials. Shagufta (18) and Meema (15) were trapped under a heap of snow following an avalanche which struck Dudran in Uri area of Baramulla, the officials said.

They said the local residents dug up the debris and rescued the two girls. PTI MIJ

RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.